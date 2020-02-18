PHOENIX — A Valley high school student is accused of filming under the clothing of his female classmates.

Administrators from Thunderbird High School in northwest Phoenix contacted police after finding several videos of girls on a male student's phone.

Austin Roberts, 18, was accused of using his cell phone to film under a female classmate's sweatshirt back in December. The girl reportedly didn't want to press charges. She just wanted the video to be deleted.

According to court documents, when the vice principal went to delete the video he found "a large amount of other videos" that feature other female students.

Investigators say many of the videos show Roberts had placed "his phone up the skirts of the females."

The vice principal took the phone and contacted the school resource officer.

Roberts was suspended and sent home, court documents say.

The videos allegedly show at least seven different girls. Three of the girls, identified by the vice principal, were Thunderbird High School students.

The girls reportedly told investigators they did not give Roberts permission to film them.

Roberts was arrested. He faces multiple felony counts of unlawful surreptitious videotaping.

In Arizona it is against the law to secretly film someone under their clothing without that person's permission.

