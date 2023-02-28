Valley father's murder still unsolved, police seeking new tips

Dominic Daughtrey was found dead inside a vehicle on June 3, 2022 outside of a Phoenix apartment complex. Police are seeking new tips that might solve the homicide.

PHOENIX — The family of a Valley man who was murdered last summer said Tuesday they're offering a $10,000 reward for information that may help solve the crime.

Dominic Daughtrey, 39, was found deceased in a white Ford F-150 truck parked near an apartment complex at 39th and Grand avenues. He had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Nearly nine months later, Phoenix police are still trying to find the person responsible for killing Daughtrey.

The victim's surviving family held a press conference Tuesday and said they have many unanswered questions about what happened to Daughtrey.

"It doesn't make sense," Dominic's sister said during the press conference, "the whole thing is very perplexing."

Daughtrey, a graduate of Mesa's Mountain View High School, left behind a young daughter. He was also known throughout the Valley for his work in the construction industry.

The victim's siblings described him as an energetic outdoorsman who loved Jean-Claude Van Damme movies and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

"Dominic will be forever remembered for his large, vibrant smile and infectious laugh that could fill a room," the victim's obituary states.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

