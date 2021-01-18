Valley family pleading for the driver in fatal hit-and-run to come forward

"We are hoping for closure, for justice. Our family is devastated, heartbroken, they took our brother's life," Lorena Contreras said.

PHOENIX — A Valley family is pleading for answers, two months after losing, Rene Contreras to a fatal hit and run. The family can't understand why this happened and now wants justice. Rene's older sister, Lorena speaking on behalf of the family to 12 News about what happened.

"A lot of people are missing him," she said.

That includes his nine year old son, Alejandro who now has to grow up without a father. Rene was just 44-years-old when he passed away near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

"We are hoping for closure, for justice. Our family is devastated, heartbroken, they took our brother's life," Contreras added.

She expressed the family's heartache after hearing about Rene crossing the street at roughly 2 a.m. and getting hit back in late November

"Rene wasn't doing anything wrong, all he did was cross the road to get a bite to eat, before calling his Uber," she added.

Police say, a silver SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, took Rene's life. Now, the family hopes the driver will come forward.

"Why didn't he stop, why didn't you stay there, we want to know why, we want closure we want justice," she said.

They'll always remember Rene’s warm spirit and positive attitude.

"He brought us altogether he made sure we were always united and we're not going to have that with him anymore, we are heartbroken we are devastated," she added.