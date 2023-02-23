Millions of fentanyl pills off streets after Arizona agencies target Sinaloa Drug Cartel

More than 150 people were arrested in relation to the multi-agency effort to target the Sinaloa Drug Cartel, the DEA said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPE, Ariz. — Millions of pills were on display Thursday afternoon during a news conference with the Tempe Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration of Phoenix after a recent drug seizure in the Valley.

Police said 4.5 million fentanyl pills were seized in the drug bust along with 3,000 pounds of meth and other drugs, weapons and cash.

More than 150 people were arrested in relation to the multi-agency effort to target the Sinaloa Drug Cartel, the DEA said.

State Attorney General Kris Mayes spoke about the impacts of drugs on families in Arizona.

"The sample you see today is staggering," said Tempe interim Police Chief Josie Montenegro.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.