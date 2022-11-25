Valley brothers sentenced for concealing 17-year-old girl's body

The two young men were arrested last year after Phoenix police discovered the remains of a teenage girl concealed in a container.

Two Valley brothers were recently sentenced in court for their roles in attempting to hide the remains of a 17-year-old girl.

Daniel Torrealba Blas, 22, has been sentenced to 2.25 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections after he admitted to concealing the remains of Destiny Munoz, court records show. He was also placed on probation for four years.

Phoenix police reported finding Munoz's body on Oct. 5, 2021 inside a container, wrapped in plastic and tape, records show. The teenager's remains appeared to have been decomposing for several days.

At the time of the discovery, Phoenix police said there was evidence of blood spatter and blood cleanup in Torrealba's home and that all of their furniture had been removed.

The defendant's brother, 20-year-old Edwin Chavez Blas, was also arrested for helping Daniel to dispose of Munoz's body before police found her remains.

Edwin was sentenced last week to 90 days in jail followed by two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to evidence tampering, records show.

Despite admitting to concealing Munoz's body, the brothers were not charged by prosecutors for killing her.

Munoz's cause of death is currently listed as being "undetermined" by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office told 12News last month that prosecutors may choose to file additional charges against the defendant if new evidence is uncovered.

