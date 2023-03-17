Suspected bike theft ends in Valley murder, records show

The suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of killing a man near 7th Avenue and Lincoln Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — An arrest has been made in the death of a man who was shot Sunday near 7th Avenue and Lincoln Street.

Alfred L. Lopez, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of killing a man a few days earlier.

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood and later died in the hospital, court records show.

Security footage reviewed by police showed the victim being confronted by a suspect who allegedly resembled Lopez.

Two other people involved in the incident told investigators the victim allegedly took their bicycle earlier that day, public records show.

The two subjects got in their car and drove around looking for their bike until they found the victim, who allegedly put the bike down and ran off.

Lopez then allegedly drove up to the scene and proceeded to pursue the victim. Lopez told investigators he could not remember what he did on the day of the killing.

The suspect was booked into the Maricopa County jail on multiple pending charges.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.