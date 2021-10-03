U.S. Marshals shot at suspect inside Mesa home during arrest

MESA, Ariz. — Members of the U.S. Marshals shot at a suspect while attempting to serve a search warrant in Mesa Tuesday afternoon.
The department says agents tried to arrest the suspect inside a home near Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
When officers tried to arrest the man, authorities say they saw the suspect came to the window with what they believed to be a gun and fired at him.
The suspect then locked himself inside the home. Authorities say the man surrendered peacefully about two hours later after a standoff with SWAT.
No officers were hurt.
The suspect, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital with injuries but is expected to recover.
Authorities did not confirm if the suspect was armed or say what he was originally wanted for but did say he may face more charges now.