U.S. Marshals shot at suspect inside Mesa home during arrest

The department says agents tried to arrest the suspect inside a home near Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue.

MESA, Ariz. — Members of the U.S. Marshals shot at a suspect while attempting to serve a search warrant in Mesa Tuesday afternoon.

The department says agents tried to arrest the suspect inside a home near Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

When officers tried to arrest the man, authorities say they saw the suspect came to the window with what they believed to be a gun and fired at him.

The suspect then locked himself inside the home. Authorities say the man surrendered peacefully about two hours later after a standoff with SWAT.

No officers were hurt.

The suspect, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital with injuries but is expected to recover.