US Marshals Service suspect dead after gunfire exchange with deputies

The shooting happened near Buckeye Road and Sky Harbor Circle after Arizona WANTED task force members located the suspect, officials said.

PHOENIX — A suspect wanted for murder and a parole violation was killed in Phoenix after exchanging gunfire with U.S. Marshals Service deputies on Friday night.

According to U.S. Marshals Service officials, the shooting happened near Buckeye Road and Sky Harbor Circle after Arizona WANTED task force members attempted to arrest the suspect.

The suspect was a fugitive from California wanted on a warrant for a parole violation. His original crimes were assault and rape, officials said.

The suspect was also wanted out of Los Angeles for a murder that took place earlier this month, officials said.

When deputies tried to apprehend the suspect, they produced a handgun and fired several shots. Deputies returned fire and struck the suspect. Life-saving efforts were used but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

No officers were injured in the shooting. Buckeye Road is closed east of 16th Street and Sky Harbor Circle is closed at Buckeye Road as an investigation continues.

