With Blane and Susan Barksdale behind bars once again, the U.S. Marshals Service of Arizona is focusing efforts on finding other outstanding fugitives.

While the Marshals Service doesn't make a public list of all the suspects it is searching for in order to avoid potential conflicts, there are several suspects that the department has profiled on its website.

Here are some of the suspects that the U.S. Marshals Service is currently looking for:

David Benjamin Creamer

Creamer, according to the Marshals Service, was originally wanted on money laundering, possession of firearms and distribution of child pornography charges.

Between 1992 and 1995, Creamer's organization produced more than 100,000 pornographic discs for worldwide distribution.

Creamer has been wanted since 1997, when he failed to appear in U.S. District Court after violating his pretrial release conditions.

He is described as a 5-foot-10 male with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has a scar on his upper lip.

Creamer is believed to be armed and dangerous. A reward up to $25,000 has been offered for information leading to his capture.

Christopher Joseph Flores

Flores, according to the Marshals Service, was driving in Mesa on Sept. 23, 2006, when he allegedly struck a person on a bicycle, killing them instantly.

Flores was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail and released on his own recognizance pending charges.

Flores has not been seen since his release. He has family in Scottsdale, Chicago, and Harvey, Illinois, and Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

He is described as a 6-foot male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Carlos Alberto Loza

Loza, according to the Marshals Service, was sentenced in absentia for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.

He allegedly failed to self-surrender after posting bond.

An arrest warrant was issued for Loza on Sept. 9, 2002.

Anyone with information about the suspects' whereabouts can submit a tip by calling 1-877-WANTED2, going online or through the U.S. Marshals Service app.