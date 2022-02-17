U.S. Marshals arrest Maryland man in Arizona on child pornography and rape charges

Officials arrested Jason Douglas Lowry in Bouse, Arizona after an investigation into alleged possession and distribution of child pornography.

YUMA, Ariz. — U.S. Marshals arrested a Maryland man who allegedly fled to Arizona after failing to appear in court for rape and possession of child pornography charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the release, officials found Jason Douglas Lowry in Bouse, Arizona, a remote town outside of Parker.

Prior to the investigation, Lowry failed to appear in court in Maryland for 11 charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

In July 2021, it's alleged that Lowry raped and assaulted a 6-year-old girl who was known to him, according to authorities.

In coordination with the La Paz County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals located Lowry at a home in Bouse.

Lowry was arrested by Deputy U.S. Marshals without incident and was booked into the La Paz County Jail awaiting extradition to Maryland to face charges.

Up to Speed