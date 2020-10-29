MCSO: More sexual assault victims in Robert Incorvaia case

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office gave an update on Robert Incorvaia's case after his arrest in August.

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office gave an update Thursday on a man arrested two months ago, who authorities called a "high profile sexual predator." Robert Incorvaia was arrested on Aug. 6 for allegedly physically and sexually assaulting two teenage girls and one woman in Phoenix.

During the update, MCSO announced that four more victims have been in cooperation with law enforcement since the arrest. That addition brought the total number of victims to 12.

Officers have suspicions that Incorvaia has been active in criminal activity going back as far as 1990. His targeted population was homeless women in with mental illnesses.

Officers believe that Incorvaia may have lured vulnerable women to his home with promises of shelter, food or drugs.

One victim was identified as a minor through the investigation.

Incorvaia is now facing 20 counts of sexual assault, 11 counts of kidnapping, eight counts of aggravated assault and six counts of sexual exploitation and dangerous crimes against children.

The investigation is ongoing and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will continue to work to find other possible victims.

If you have any information about the incidents in Phoenix, you're asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151 or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

You can also call the sheriff's office at 602-876-1011, 602-876-TIPS (8477) or email Tips@mcso.maricopa.gov. Please reference report # IR20-009013.