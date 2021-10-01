Unlicensed AZ dentist arrested for allegedly pulling teeth, disfiguring patients

Denis Froelich, 69, had his dental license revoked in 2013 and is now accused of conducting illegal dental work out of his home in Black Canyon City.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A former Arizona dentist who had his license revoked in 2013 was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of performing unsanctioned dental work in Yavapai County.

Denis Froehlich, 69, is accused of pulling 13 teeth from a person who thought he was still a licensed dentist. Another person claimed to have had 11 faulty crowns put on by Froelich.

The patients claim Froehlich then refused to fix or finish the dental work he had started, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators executed a search warrant of Froehlich's home in Black Canyon City and uncovered an assortment of dental supplies and tools. In addition, authorities allegedly found several weapons and illegal drugs in the residence.

Froehlich and his wife, Debra Lord, were taken into custody and booked into the Camp Verde jail.

Froehlich got in trouble with the Arizona Board of Dental Examiners several years ago for allegedly abandoning patients and substance abuse issues.

After his license was stripped, Froehlich continued practicing dentistry on unsuspecting patients.

In 2019, the Arizona Attorney General's Office filed criminal charges against Froehlich and he later pleaded guilty to practicing dentistry without a license. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge sentenced him to a term of probation.

Froehlich is now facing new charges in Yavapai County of aggravated assault and practicing without a license.

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes said his deputies diligently investigated Froehlich in order to keep him from working on and potentially harming another patient.

“Our deputies refused to give up when one victim was unable to provide the necessary evidence to obtain a search warrant but was able to find another victim who was able to do so and help us remove this man from the community,” the sheriff said.

