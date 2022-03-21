University of Arizona Police looking for attempted carjacking suspect

Police said the suspect attempted to take the keys to a victim's car in the Park Avenue Garage on campus.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona Police Department is asking for help identifying an attempted carjacking suspect.

Police said the attempted carjacking occurred on March 20, at around 9:30 p.m. in the Park Avenue Garage located at 1140 North Park Avenue in Tucson.

Authorities said the suspect approached the victim and asked them to hand over the keys to their vehicle multiple times.

At that point, the victim yelled for help to people in the area which caused the suspect to run away.

UAPD detectives describe the suspect as a male in his 20s with a dark complexion, around 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the incident or the suspect, you are asked to contact UAPD at 621-TIPS (8477), or if you wish to remain anonymous, call 88-CRIME.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed