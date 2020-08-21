University of Arizona Police Department investigating scam calls

TUCSON, Ariz. — On Aug. 21, two University of Arizona employees were contacted by an individual who identified himself as an officer from the University of Arizona Police Department.
The suspect told both employees that they had outstanding criminal charges and requested financial information from them. Both said that the caller disguised his caller ID as one from the UAPD.
Neither provided the information the suspect asked for.
The UAPD has reminded the community that law enforcement will not contact the members of the public to request personal information.
Police asked that anyone with information call the UAPD at 621-8273 or the tip line at 621-TIPS or 88-CRIME.