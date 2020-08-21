University of Arizona Police Department investigating scam calls

University employees have been contacted by scammers identifying themselves as members of the police department

TUCSON, Ariz. — On Aug. 21, two University of Arizona employees were contacted by an individual who identified himself as an officer from the University of Arizona Police Department.

The suspect told both employees that they had outstanding criminal charges and requested financial information from them. Both said that the caller disguised his caller ID as one from the UAPD.

Neither provided the information the suspect asked for.

The UAPD has reminded the community that law enforcement will not contact the members of the public to request personal information.