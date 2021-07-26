Unique tattoo helps UArizona police ID body found in Tucson

The identity of the 31-year-old man found was not released by police.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities said a unique tattoo has helped police identify a body found this week on Tumamoc Hill in Tucson.

University of Arizona Police Department officials said the identity of the 31-year-old man is being withheld until his relatives can be notified.

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma on the body. The cause of death also hasn’t been released by campus police, who said the case remains under investigation.

