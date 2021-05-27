Undercover massage parlor prostitution sting by Phoenix police leads to 47 arrests

Detectives placed ads for an illicit massage parlor storefront on websites, apps and local media commonly used by suspects seeking illegal sex acts.

PHOENIX — An undercover operation carried out by the Phoenix Police Department led to the arrests of 47 people for soliciting prostitution.

The targeted undercover operation used a storefront that was set up to look like a massage parlor, with detectives placing advertisements on websites, apps and local media commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts.

Phoenix police said the suspects solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts and were then arrested. In total, 43 of 47 were booked into the Maricopa County Jail and the rest received citations.

The operation was led by The Phoenix Police Department Human Exploitation and Trafficking (H.E.A.T.) Unit, which partnered with Phoenix Police Department’s Cactus Park Precinct Community Action Officer squad, Neighborhood Enforcement Team and Homeland Security Investigations.

The purpose of the operation was to "reduce the demand for crimes that fuel sex trafficking," Phoenix PD said.

The suspects ranged in age from 22 to 75 years old. Each person was charged with soliciting prostitution, according to Phoenix PD.

