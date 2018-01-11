AWHATUKEE, Ariz. - A 23-year-old man was arrested by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office this morning after he tried to meet a 16-year-old girl to have sex, PCSO says.

Seth De Rosier was booked on charges of attempted sexual misconduct with a minor, sending obscene material to a minor and aggravated luring.

According to PCSO, the arrest follows a two-month investigation, which started after the teenage girl told her teacher she had received an inappropriate picture from De Rosier.

De Rosier had begun speaking to the victim two years ago, the investigation found. De Rosier was flirtatious in online conversations. The victim called it "creepy" when describing his behavior to investigators.

The victim became upset when he sent her the inappropriate photo.

After authorities were alerted, the victim gave investigators access to her social media accounts. That's when detectives went undercover to talk to De Rosier online.

“During the course of the online conversation with our undercover detectives, the suspect made plans to come to the victim’s home Thursday morning with the intention to have sex with the victim,” Sheriff Mark Lamb said. “When the suspect came to the house, he was arrested by our deputies.”

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are looking to see if there are any other victims.

PCSO asks if you or anyone you know has had contact with De Rosier to call 520-866-5111.