Unclear circumstances surround armed robbery in Central Phoenix

Police say a man has been hospitalized after a stabbing but would not provide information about the incident to officers. There is no known suspect at this time.

PHOENIX — A man has been hospitalized with a life-threatening stab wound following an alleged armed robbery in Central Phoenix, police said. Nearby, a man was arrested for outstanding warrants, but his connection to the stabbing is unknown at this time.

Around 3:30 a.m., Phoenix police officers received a call for an armed robbery near 24th and Roosevelt streets Sunday morning. When they arrived on scene they found a man with a stab wound lying on the ground, officials said.

According to reports, the man refused to provide any information to police officers and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said officers searched the area using information provided by witnesses, and found a man with outstanding warrants nearby.

At this time, it is unknown if he was related to the incident. Authorities did not say if the man was taken into custody, and have not named a suspect in connection with the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

