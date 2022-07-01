'Unable to remember': Wife, police report tells story of disoriented Charles Ryan

Tempe police requested that charges be filed against the former corrections director after he shot himself in the hand during a standoff.

Recently released reports from multiple police officers and interviews with people on the scene tell the story of former Arizona corrections director Charles Ryan being disoriented when police responded to his home for a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound earlier this month.

Here are three takeaways from the report:

Ryan had a blood-alcohol level of 0.10, above the 0.08 legal standard for intoxication. Ryan's wife, Kathleen Ryan, told police Ryan had consumed "half of a large bottle of tequila" on the night of the standoff.





A tactical officer twice fired shotgun beanbags at Ryan after Ryan didn't comply with police commands to put down the weapon in his hand.





"After multiple seconds of Charles not dropping the gun, I feared for my life and Officer Salameh's life that Charles would again raise the gun in our direction as he still was not compliant with commands," Officer Michael McCasland said in his report.

Ryan told police after his arrest that he had "two shots of tequila," the last one at 5:30 p.m. that day. The standoff began at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.

"This amount of alcohol consumption is common for him," his wife told police, "as he has been consuming a half bottle of tequila regularly at night for the past two years."

Another officer noted: "While being given clear and concise commands Ryan seemed extremely dazed and confused and appeared to not know what was going on."

Ryan told police he was "unable to remember" having shot himself in the hand and did not know why there was a large police presence. The police report indicates that officers were informed Ryan was a former Arizona corrections director.

The Tempe Police Department's reports requested by 12 News said Ryan was unresponsive to questions from his wife, Kathleen Ryan, at the time of the shooting and couldn't remember what happened to his injured hand.

"[Kathleen] saw his right hand was covered with blood and he was bleeding from the head," the police report said. "There was also blood on the mirror and vanity in front of him. She asked him 'did you just shoot yourself?' Ryan stood in front of the bathroom mirror and did not respond."

Police said Kathleen and her daughter were able to safely leave the home and speak with investigators outside.

The Tempe Police Department submitted charges for two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm against Ryan following the Jan. 6 incident.

Officers were called to Ryan's home near Rural and Warner roads around 9:30 p.m. before finding Ryan armed inside the home. Police said officers tried to communicate with Ryan but were unsuccessful.

Officers said Ryan opened the door leading from the house into the garage and pointed a gun at the officers standing outside. At that point, officers attempted to use less-lethal force and made clear announcements for his surrender, which were unsuccessful, and Ryan went back into the house.

Extra resources were called in to help with negotiations, and Ryan eventually left the home, officials said.

None of the officers involved were injured in the incident and Ryan was taken into custody and hospitalized for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand.

Ryan retired from the DOC in 2019.

