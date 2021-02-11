Family seeks justice after nine people were killed in northern Mexico two years ago

Three mothers and six children were murdered by cartel members in 2019. Since then, more than 25 people have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Thursday marks the two-year anniversary of the tragic deaths of nine duel citizens at the hands of cartel members in northern Mexico.



The family was ambushed roadside. Bullets peppered the windows as one of the cars was lit on fire.



“I don’t think there is a day go by I don’t think about it," Kenneth Miller said. “I first wanted it to be a nightmare. I wanted to wake up and this was the nightmare.”



Miller lost four of his grandchildren in the shooting. He was afraid that his family would never get justice.



“I thought right then and there, 'we are not going to get justice, why should we? No one does,'” Miller said.



However, in the two years since then, there have been signs of progress.

Police arrested 25 people, including the police chief of a small town in connection with the massacre. Miller said he has been told authorities are hunting for more suspects.



“I'm very very pleasantly surprised,” Miller said.

Many of the family members have since fled Mexico. Others, like Miller, have chosen to stay behind.

The Mexican government has built a memorial near the massacre site to honor the victims. A plaque placed at the request of the family reads in part,

“May we remember the innocence of every soul that was silenced.“



“You take many things for granted before they go. Until you lose their loved ones. Then what goes through your mind is what you could have said. What you should have said," Miller said.

