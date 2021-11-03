Two women charged for allegedly physically abusing and starving 6-year-old boy in Mesa

Officials alleged the abuse took place from 2018 to 2020.

MESA, Ariz. — A six-year-old boy's aunt and grandmother are being charged for allegedly physically abusing him, starving him, and keeping him out of school for nearly a year.

Dulce Cruz Castro and Norma Lucero Castro Calva were both indicted in August 2021 for child abuse that allegedly took place from 2018 to 2020.

Warrants were served for the two over the weekend. They were charged with 12 counts of child abuse.

Officials started investigating the family after Dulce took the boy to a hospital in February 2020 for a broken arm. After his arm was evaluated, the child was admitted for suspicion of severe child abuse.

Officials learned that the boy suffered from starvation, emotional neglect, medical neglect and educational neglect due to not being in school for nearly a year at that time.

Court documents reveal that physical abuse was also found all over his body including head trauma, scarring and skin lesions, blunt force trauma to his spleen and pancreas, bruising on his anus, alopecia and bruising to his fingernails and toenails. Officials also said the boy weighed less than he did three years prior.

Medical staff, the Department of Child Safety and the Mesa Police Department all interviewed Dulce and Norma, who both denied causing any of the boy's injuries. Dulce denied physically disciplining the child while Norma admitted to doing so, courts documents show.

Police said Dulce told them the boy broke his arm by falling from a bunk bed and that all his other injuries were self-inflicted. Dulce told officials the boy was malnourished because of abuse years before in Mexico that caused him to have poor eating habits.

However, police said Dulce did admit to sometimes locking the boy in a room to keep him from food.

Officials said Dulce, Norma and the boy's two sisters, who were also kept out of school, all hand conflicting stories regarding the boy's abuse.

Court documents state the boy admitted that his aunt and grandmother took part in his injuries by kicking and hitting him in the genitals. The child told police that Dulce twisted his arm behind his back, causing his arm to break. The boy also admitted that Dulce would bite him on the fingernails.

In the months after the boy was removed from the home, officials said he made great progress in healing and began gaining weight. Doctors ruled out any metabolic reason for the child's condition and suspected his condition was due to physical abuse and starvation.

