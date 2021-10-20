Two women arrested after stealing victims' identity from information at short term rental in Glendale

Police believe the information was used to open new credit cards, change addresses, and try to access a victim's retirement and home equity.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two women are facing nearly two dozen charges each after Glendale police said they stole identities and defrauded victims out of a lot of money.

Casondra Marie Diaz and Stormi Dawn Bays were arrested and appeared before a judge last week on charges including fraud and taking someone’s identity.

“This was pretty extreme,” Sgt. Randy Stewart with Glendale Police Department said.

Stewart said the two women stole personal tax information from a Glendale Airbnb they stayed in back in 2020.

Court documents show the victim whose information was stolen from Airbnb noticed fraudulent charges beginning in December of 2020 and went on for months.

“With credit cards, with bank accounts, (at) one point they were trying to get into their retirement accounts, even trying to get into their home equity,” Stewart said.

Court documents show that the victim in the case was defrauded out of at least $8,000.

Police said they believe the suspects also changed victims' addresses to a vacant lot in order to continue defrauding the victims.

The documents also showed while the victim did place a freeze on their credit, the credit was unfrozen, and more credit cards were opened in their name.

Court records show Glendale police found at least one other victim connected to the women.

However, they’re searching for more victims and anyone else that may have been helping them do this.

Stewart said the case is a reminder to keep physical personal records secure and keep tabs on credit history.

“It’s going to be the easiest way and the quickest way to find out if someone’s using your identity – because why do people use identity? It’s usually to get some type of monetary value,” Stewart said.

According to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office inmate records the women have been released from jail.

Up to Speed