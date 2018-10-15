CORDES LAKE, Ariz. - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people suspected of using counterfeit money at a Family Dollar store in Cordes Lake on Saturday night.

YCSO deputies were dispatched to the Family Dollar on E. Hitching Post Way and were told two people came into the store around 6:30 p.m. and made two separate cash transactions at the register, each paying with a fake $100 bill.

The clerk was unsure of the authenticity of the bills but a supervisor later confirmed they were fake. Deputies said the bills were missing several security features.

One suspect is a male about six-feet tall with gray buzzed hair, a goatee and was wearing a black jacket. The second suspect is a 5-foot-5 female with bleached-blonde shoulder-length hair and she was wearing a black shirt and black athletic pants.

YCSO

YCSO

According to YCSO, the female suspect told the clerk the two were from Phoenix and heading toward Prescott Valley. Both can be seen on surveillance footage with multiple hundred dollar bills.

Anyone with information on the identity and or whereabouts of these suspects, is asked to call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or report a tip anonymously to Yavapai Silent Witness, 1-800-932-3232.

© 2018 KPNX