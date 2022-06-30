Suspects indicted for attempting to murder Phoenix police officer

The two suspects accused of ambushing a Phoenix police officer on June 14 have been indicted for multiple felonies including attempted first-degree murder.

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted two men for allegedly attempting to murder a Phoenix police officer earlier this month.

Aaron Luther Ware, 22, and Ahmani Deshawn Gordon, 22, have been formally charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a gun at a structure.

The offenses range between Class 2 and Class 3 felonies.

The suspects are accused of firing multiple shots at an officer on June 14 in a residential area of Laveen. The officer survived the incident.

In court documents, police said the detective was inside an unmarked car near a home the suspects were known to frequent. That's when the suspect's vehicle arrived in the area and slowed down next to the detective's and then continued down the road westbound.

A short time later, the same vehicle returned to the area and drove eastbound on the road and past the detective’s car. The suspect's vehicle stopped a short distance behind the detective’s car and two men exited the vehicle, police said.

The two men got out of the car with handguns drawn and pulled masks over their faces, police said. Through the rearview mirror, the detective was able to see the men, put on her police ballistic vest and draw her handgun.

Both men began firing into the detective’s car and struck her multiple times as she got out of her vehicle.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said it's a "miracle" the officer survived the attack and promised to hold the suspects accountable.

“As our partners in the criminal justice system, we support law enforcement and will hold violent offenders accountable," Mitchell said. "Attacks on police officers and other members of our community will not go unanswered.”

