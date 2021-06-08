Two separate shootings on West Glendale leaves one man hospitalized

One man has life threatening injuries while another has minor injuries after two separate shootings in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Two people are injured after two separate shootings occurred down the street from each other in Phoenix Saturday morning, officials said.

Phoenix Police said a man has life threatening injuries after he was shot in the area of 6500 West Glendale. Police are still looking for the suspect.

Another shooting occurred in the area of 4300 West Glendale, officials said. Police said a man's vehicle was hit by gunfire but he sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Up to Speed