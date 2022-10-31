Two Phoenix officers on leave after video shows them hitting, kicking man they were taking into custody

In the video, which a bystander shot, officers are seen kicking the man while he was facedown and prone on the ground before being fully handcuffed.

PHOENIX — Two Phoenix police officers have been placed on administrative leave after they kicked and hit a man they took into custody last week.

The incident happened last Thursday. The officers were leaving a convenience store near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before midnight when an adult male, identified as Harry Denman, began to talk to them.

Police said the officers told Denman they were on a call and needed to leave. The officers were pulling out of the parking lot when police said Denman pulled a handgun and fired two rounds at the officers' patrol car. Police said one bullet hit the ground, and the second hit the patrol car’s spotlight and went into the driver’s side.

Police said Denman then ran into a nearby convenience store, and officers followed him inside. Once inside, police said the officers had a physical confrontation with Denman before taking him into custody.

In the video, which a bystander shot, officers are seen kicking Denman while he was facedown and prone on the ground before being fully handcuffed. One officer is seen jabbing his rifle's muzzle into Denman's shoulder, and the other officer smacks Denman's ear or shoulder with his pistol barrel. In the video, Denman appears to not be squirming or resisting.

Denman suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital for medical attention before he was booked into jail, police said. Both officers were uninjured.

Police said a video of the officers taking the man into custody came to the department's attention on Friday, prompting an immediate investigation.

**Warning: Graphic video. Video discretion is advised**

Chief Michael Sullivan placed both officers involved on leave. He also opened both a criminal and an administrative investigation into their actions.

“On Friday, at my swearing-in, I challenged my command staff to guide our department to be self-assessing and self-correcting and to never ignore misconduct. As soon as additional information regarding this incident came to my attention, immediate action was taken,” said Chief Sullivan. "What is depicted in the video is not how we train and is not aligned with the core values of the Phoenix Police Department."

Chief Sullivan said he vows to hold officers and any other employee who violates the law or policy accountable for their behavior.

