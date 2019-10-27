Two people were treated for stab wounds in an incident in Phoenix Saturday night. One victim's injuries are life-threatening.

Phoenix fire officials confirmed they were treating two people near 19th and Glendale avenues. Phoenix police said a suspect was in custody.

A suspect stabbed one of the victims. This man's injuries are life-threatening, Phoenix police said.

Another man intervened, when the suspect stabbed him in a "lower extremity," police say. This victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Phoenix police say.

The suspect fled on foot, but was located and taken into custody.