Two people injured, one critically, in central Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — Two people were injured, one critically, after a shooting in central Phoenix on Friday night.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 2nd Avenue and Jackson Street around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition, police said.

The suspect was located near the scene and detained by officers, police said. It is currently unclear what led up to the shooting.

Witnesses are being interviewed and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

