A shooting on East Saint Anne Avenue is still an active situation following the transport of two victims to the hospital, police said.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have responded to a shooting call that has left two people in serious condition Sunday night.

On Sept. 13 around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of 2000 East Saint Anne Avenue. Two people have been transported to the hospital in serious condition.

An investigation is ongoing.