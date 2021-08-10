Two people found dead in south Phoenix residence, police say

Phoenix police are investigating a possible murder-suicide incident at a residence near Chandler Boulevard and 17th Avenue.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department says the bodies of two people were discovered inside a residence early Saturday morning

Officers were dispatched at about 12:30 a.m. to a south Phoenix home in the 1700 block of West Wildwood Drive for reports of a possible shooting.

Officers were told an armed person was inside the residence and they attempted to make contact with the individual. After several hours passed, officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of two deceased people.

Phoenix police has not yet released their identities.

Investigators believe one of the individuals may have shot the other before shooting themselves.

This is a developing story and 12 News will provide updates as they become available.

