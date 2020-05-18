Two people dead after double shooting in Phoenix

In the early stages of the investigation, police are working to identify a suspect.

PHOENIX — Police say a man and a woman are dead after a double shooting in Phoenix Monday afternoon.

According to Phoenix PD, a caller reported there were gunshots heard earlier in the day at a residence near 48th Street and Broadway Road in southeast Phoenix, and now the door to a residence was open.

Inside, officers located a man and woman, who were both pronounced dead on the scene. Both victims had gunshot wounds, police say.

