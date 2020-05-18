x
Skip Navigation

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

crime

Two people dead after double shooting in Phoenix

In the early stages of the investigation, police are working to identify a suspect.

PHOENIX — Police say a man and a woman are dead after a double shooting in Phoenix Monday afternoon.

According to Phoenix PD, a caller reported there were gunshots heard earlier in the day at a residence near 48th Street and Broadway Road in southeast Phoenix, and now the door to a residence was open.  

Inside, officers located a man and woman, who were both pronounced dead on the scene. Both victims had gunshot wounds, police say.

Now, in the early stages of the investigation, police are working to identify a suspect. 

Police encourage anyone with information to call police at  602-262-6151 or to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

RELATED: Convicted sex offender arrested for child sex trafficking, police say

RELATED: Man accused of shooting, killing woman at Phoenix motel during birthday party, police say

RELATED: Police searching for man after alleged attempted sexual assault

RELATED: PD: Naked intruder shot, killed by homeowner in Scottsdale