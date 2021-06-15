2 more people arrested in Scottsdale Fashion Square riots for a total of 64 arrests

The Scottsdale Police Department announced the recent arrests on June 15, more than a year after the riots took place.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

A man and a woman have been arrested as suspects in the Scottsdale Fashion Square riots that have been under investigation for more than a year.

The Scottsdale Police Department announced the two arrests Tuesday morning, saying that each person took part in separate events during the riots.

The man, identified as Ivan Nunez-Mendoza, is accused of breaking into a Mercedes-Benz dealership and stealing sunglasses during the riot.

The woman, identified as Seneca Rodriguez, is also accused of breaking into the dealership and stealing sunglasses, along with damaging property.

Both are being charged with felony charges of burglary.

The department has now arrested a total of 64 people suspected of being connected to the riots that took place on May 30 and 31 last year.

The riots took place after a nearby march in Scottsdale happening in response to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Video of former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck until he lost consciousness sparked nationwide protests, including in Arizona.

A jury later found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter last month in Floyd's May 2020 death.

Demonstrators in the Valley were also demanding justice for Dion Johnson who was killed by DPS Trooper George Cervantes on the same day as Floyd.

A DPS report on their findings in the death of Johnson found no "issues or deficiencies" in training or policies in the fatal shooting. Johnson's mother has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the state of Arizona and Cervantes.

During a march in Scottsdale on May 30, a portion of the crowd separated and broke into shops at Scottsdale Fashion Square, according to police.

Stores reported major damage and tens of thousands of dollars in lost merchandise. The event prompted Gov. Doug Ducey to issue a week-long curfew across the state.

Watch 12 News coverage of the Scottsdale riot on YouTube: