Crime

Two people arrested after 25K fentanyl pills, heroin and meth seized in Chandler drug bust

Police also found two guns during the drug seize.
Credit: Chandler Police Department

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A drug bust in Chandler ended with two people being arrested and a host of drugs and weapons being seized. 

Detectives from the Chandler Police Department seized 25,000 fentanyl pills, 3 lbs of heroin, a 1/2 lb of fentanyl powder and 8 oz. of methamphetamine. 

Police said two guns were also recovered. Officers arrested two drug dealers during the investigation, officials said.

Police reported three major drug investigations that took place in less than two weeks in October. 

On Oct. 28, the Scottsdale Police Department confiscated about 182,000 fentanyl pills, 2 oz. of cocaine, 3 oz. of meth, five guns and $44,000 in cash. 

Just days before, the Casa Grande Police Department seized 147 pounds of meth, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. The extensive narcotics investigation resulted in detectives arresting Isaiah Zedran-Perez, 28, and Jesus Parra Garces, 25, on suspicion of selling drugs in the Casa Grande area.  

On Oct. 19, three suspects attempted to traffic 10 lbs of meth and approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills at a Home Depot parking lot near McDowell Road and 75th Avenue in Phoenix.

Arizona has been a hot spot during the nationwide opioid epidemic. 

The CDC reported in July that 93,000 people died of drug overdoses across the US with Arizona seeing a 33% increase over the previous year.

