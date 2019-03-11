PHOENIX — Two Phoenix police officers suffered minor injuries after their patrol vehicle was rammed by a DUI suspect during an unrelated traffic stop, police said.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night near I-17 and Bell Road.

While conducting an investigation during the traffic stop, another vehicle crashed into the back of their patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The officers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was also transported to the hospital with injuries and was booked and released on DUI charges.