Two more arrested in connection to looting of downtown Scottsdale last year

Police are still making arrests nearly a year later after the civil unrest in downtown Scottsdale that led to looting in May of last year.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired on Aug. 4, 2020.

Two more people have been arrested by Scottsdale Police for their involvement in looting in downtown Scottsdale, nearly one year later.

Scottsdale PD says it has now arrested 57 people post-incident for their involvement in crimes on those nights in May of 2020.

Scottsdale PD said Nicholas Dowd, 20, was arrested after evidence showed he broke into an AT&T Store on the corner of Scottsdale and Camelback roads. Police say Dowd was booked and released on charges of burglary.

Yolanda Rochel, 41, was also arrested last week on felony charges of theft and trafficking in stolen property.

Police say Rochel was identified as a suspect after attempting to sell items that were stolen from a Montblanc store during the looting. Police say $6,370 worth of property was recovered.

In total, Scottsdale PD says more than $241,000 worth of merchandise has been returned to businesses.