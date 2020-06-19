Two more arrested after riots, looting in Scottsdale, bringing total to 36 arrests

Police say one of the suspects fired a gun numerous times inside multiple stores at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police announced Friday they've made two more arrests in the May 30 and May 31 riots and looting that took place in the city, bringing the total number of arrests to 36.

Police say 20-year-old Tavin Pemberton, of Utah, was identified through video and physical evidence at the scene. Police say he fired a handgun numerous times inside multiple stores at the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall.

Pemberton faces 15 counts of discharging a firearm at a non-residential structure, four counts of burglary in the first degree, four counts of burglary in the third degree and one count of rioting.

Police arrested Brayan Huiqui, who lives in the Valley, on two counts of burglary in the third degree and one count of rioting. The 19-year-old suspect was also identified through video and physical evidence as an accomplice of Pemberton.

Audio from the 911 calls from the incident were recently earlier this month, giving a look into the chaos that unfolded in Scottsdale when the looting began.

Calls from May 30 detailed what people witnessed on the ground as others started vandalizing and looting Scottsdale Fashion Square.

“Rioters just broke the front glass doors to Fashion Square and they’re flooding in right now near Shake Shack, and there’s not a cop anywhere nearby,” one caller told a dispatcher.

As of June 10, Scottsdale PD said the department estimated $46,000 worth of items have been recovered.