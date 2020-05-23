Two men with serious injuries after shooting

Police also found a 19-year-old with non-life threatening injuries after they determined that there was an exchange of gunfire between two groups.

PHOENIX — Three men with gunshot wounds were found after officers were notified of a shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police allegedly found the first two men, a 33-year-old and 32-year-old, after they responded to a shooting call near the intersection of South 20th Street and East Burgess Lane. The two were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were notified of another shooting victim during their investigation, police said. It was reported that the victim, a 19-year-old, walked into a nearby hospital with a non-threatening gunshot wound.

The victims were shot when a white car allegedly pulled up and shot at a group of individuals, police said. The motive of the shooting has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing.

