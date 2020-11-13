Two men transferred to hospital after shooting, stabbing in Mesa

A shooting and stabbing incident in Mesa sent two people to the hospital, police say.

MESA, Ariz. — Detectives with the Mesa Police Department are investigating a shooting and stabbing incident at a residence on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a situation at 59 South Lazona Drive after receiving a call about a shooting. The reporting party, 21, claimed to have stabbed the suspect after another victim, 57, was shot multiple times, police said.

An altercation occurred between the 30-year-old suspect and the two victims when the suspect showed up at the residence asking about a woman, police said.

The victims allowed the suspect to look in the trailer. When he didn't come out, the victims entered and the suspect produced a firearm, police said.

A fight led to the older victim being shot multiple times. The younger victim stabbed and struck the suspect before calling the law enforcement, police said.

Both men were transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.