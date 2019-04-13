GLENDALE, Ariz. - Two men were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a road rage incident led to a crash in Glendale Saturday afternoon, police say.

According to Glendale PD, a person in one vehicle threw an object at another vehicle. Someone inside the vehicle that had the object thrown at it opened fire on the other car.

The car that fired rounds fled the area, police say. The car that was shot at crashed near a gas station near 67th Avenue and Peoria Avenue.

One of the men shot has life-threatening injuries, police said. The other man's injuries are not life-threatening.

This is a developing story, we will update with new information as it becomes available.