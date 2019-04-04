TUCSON – The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two children were found dead in a Tucson home.

Officials said two children with obvious signs of trauma were found in the home and have died from their injuries. PCSD is not confirming the nature of the trauma at this time, despite initially reporting that multiple people at the residence had been shot.

The ages of the children involved have not yet been released.

Officials say someone called police reporting that people inside the home needed medical assistance, but police do not know the caller. No one is in custody at this time.

According to PCSD, the home is located in the 2400 block of West Kessler Place near La Cholla Boulevard and Ruthrauff Road.



This is a developing story, we will update with new information as it becomes available.

KVOA.com contributed to this report.