Missing Chino Valley couple believed to have been found dead in Iowa

They went missing April 19.

EVANSDALE, Iowa — Authorities believe two bodies found in an abandoned vehicle in northeast Iowa earlier Friday are two people who went missing from Chino Valley in April.

Police believe the bodies of Elissa Landry and David Batten were found in a car in Evansdale, Iowa, Friday, after receiving information about the abandoned car, according to the Chino Valley Police Department.

Official confirmation of the bodies are pending medical examiner results, police said.

The car was found buried on a property. Investigators are still gathering evidence from where the car was found.

Their traveling companion, Mitchell Mincks, was taken into custody on separate charges in late April. Charges relating to Landry and Batten are pending as local and federal authorities coordinate.

Batten was Landry's stepfather. Mincks was her boyfriend.

Batten and Landry were last heard from on Sunday, April 19.