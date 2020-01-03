BISBEE, Ariz. — Authorities have announced the arrests of Gloria Burton, 52, and her son Charles Burton, 31, in connection to a fraudulent scam involving stolen checks.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office was led to the Burtons during its investigation into checks stolen from the Lawley Automotive Group.

The checks were forged and cashed at local banks in Sierra Vista and Bisbee, deputies said. There were also stolen checks that were forged and cashed in Missouri. The fraudulent checks that were cashed totaled over $3000.

Police were issued a search warrant for a Bisbee residence and a vehicle parked at Lawley Ford in Sierra Vista.

At both locations, items of evidence were recovered, including over 30 additional uncashed checks, the sheriff's office said.

Both of the suspects are being charged with theft, fraud, forgery, and conspiracy, and are each being held on a $20,000 posted bond.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation.

