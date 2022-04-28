2 more arrested for assisting man accused of shooting Phoenix police officer

The two people are accused of helping Nicholas Cowan evade police after he reportedly shot a police officer on April 14.

Two people who reportedly helped Nicholas Cowan evade police have been arrested, the Phoenix Police Department said on Thursday.

Caroline Coster, 35, and Michael Hankins, 41, were arrested for reportedly helping Cowan, who is accused of shooting a Phoenix police officer on April 14.

Both Coster and Hankins have been booked into jail, the department said. No other details on how they reportedly helped Cowan have been released.

A woman called 911 and asked to meet police at the gas station because she was afraid of a confrontation with Cowan, the department said. While officers were speaking to the woman, police say Cowan arrived at the gas station and shot an officer from his car.

A girlfriend of Cowan's, identified as 34-year-old Nicole Montalbano, was also arrested on numerous charges after reportedly helping Cowan.

Cowan was recently released from the hospital after being treated for a gunshot after police shot at him on the scene. He was transported from the hospital to police headquarters Monday night.

