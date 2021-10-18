Boyfriend attempted to dismember, bury the body of his dead 17-year-old girlfriend, police say

Destiny Munoz had been missing for about 10 days before her dead body was discovered in plastic container in her boyfriend's backyard.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of a crime.

The boyfriend of a 17-year-old girl who was found dead in October was arrested after police discovered his attempts to cover up the girl's death, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police arrested Daniel Torrealba, 21, and his brother Edwin Chavez-Blas, 19, for concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence.

Police said Torrealba's family called police on Oct. 5 after his girlfriend, Destiny Munoz, with whom he shares a 1-year-old child with, had been missing for about 10 days.

Torrealba and Chavez-Blas allegedly wrapped Munoz's dead body in plastic and duct tape and stuffed her inside a plastic tote container. Police found the tote during a welfare check at Torrealba and Munoz's home in central Phoenix and said the tote had a strong odor of "decomposing matter," according to court documents.

Officials said Torrealba claimed Munoz shot herself in the face during an argument about their relationship. Torrealba told detectives that Munoz frequently threatened to commit suicide and he told her "to go ahead and do it" during the dispute.

Detectives said Torrealba told them he didn't tell anyone about Munoz's death because he was afraid he would get in trouble for the gun that he's not allowed to possess. Police said Torrealba was on federal probation for a felony conviction charge of transporting illegal aliens for profit.

Family members of Torrealba said he told different stories about what happened to Munoz, including that he pushed her and she hit her head, according to police. Officials believe Munoz died sometime on Sept. 26.

Police said there was evidence of blood spatter and blood cleanup in Torrealba's home and that all of their furniture had been removed.

Torrealba allegedly cleaned Munoz up after she died and called Chavez-Blas to help cover her death up. Store video showed Chaves-Blas buying the tote container, duct tape and other items from Home Depot, police said. Chavez-Blas also bought a chainsaw that investigators said was going to be used to dismember Munoz.

Chavez-Blas was arrested in Torrealba's backyard while the tote containing Munoz's body, a 9mm handgun, coveralls and gloves sat outside in a truck. Torrealbas was arrested a short time later.

