Police investigating after two 16-year-old siblings killed three months apart

Re'Mijae and Tremuir Thompson were students at South Pointe High School.

PHOENIX — Two 16-year-old siblings were killed three months apart in separate shootings across the Valley.

Re’Mijae and Tremuir Thompson were both students at South Pointe High School in South Phoenix when they became victims of gun violence.

“They were both full of life,” said Tyesha Parris. “This hurts so much.”

Parris saw her little cousins grow up. She said they both had dreams after high school.

“Tremuir wanted to be an athlete and go pro. He played football at South Pointe,” the cousin said. “Re’Mijae was into fashion; she always dressed so nice, she probably would have gone into fashion.”

Re’Mijae was killed on March 14.

She was in her friend’s car when it was shot at near Central Avenue and Overlin Lane in Avondale, Parris and police said.

“It had nothing to do with her,” the cousin said. “She was just there with her friend. She had just got off work.”

On June 20, 13 days after Tremuir turned 16, tragedy struck the family again.

After a night of basketball at a park with his brother, Tremuir was killed on his way home. Their car was riddled with bullets near 48th Street and Baseline Road.

“Neither of them, Re’Mijae or Tremuir, were involved in any gangs or anything like that,” Parris said.

Avondale and Tempe police continue investigating the shootings. No information about possible suspects or motives has been released.

Call for justice

Re’Mijae was laid to rest on March 31. Her body was transported in a white carriage to her final resting place.

The family hopes also to honor Tremuir in a special way.

“Not having them here is what hurts the most,” Parris said. “Not being able to hug them, see them, talk to them. And how they were taken.”

Parris urges anyone with information about the siblings’ cases to contact police.

Re’Mijae and Tremuir were two of six siblings.

“They didn’t have a chance to go to college,” the cousin said. “They didn’t have a chance to have kids. They didn’t have a chance to really put their stamp on life.”

