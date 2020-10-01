PHOENIX — Two 15-year-old boys were arrested and charged after they allegedly attempted to rob an elderly man at gunpoint in Phoenix early Thursday, leaving the man in critical condition.

The boys, who were not identified, were detained at the Maricopa County Juvenile Court Center and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, discharging a firearm at a structure and minor in possession of a firearm.

Two men who were also determined to be suspects in the alleged attempted armed robbery are still on the loose. One of the men was described as 20 years old; there was no description given on the other suspect.

The four suspects were on foot when they allegedly attempted to rob the 66-year-old man near Seventh and Southern avenues around 10 a.m.

The suspects fired into the vehicle, hitting the man.

The two teenage suspects were quickly apprehended.

A short time after the shooting, the man was found at his home and was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Detectives are working to identify and locate the two outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is requested to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

