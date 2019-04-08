Connor Betts, the dead gunman who killed nine people and injured 27 more in a Dayton entertainment district early Sunday morning, reportedly was wearing a hoodie for the metalcore group The Acacia Strain.

The sweatshirt is said to display the words: "No heart to feel, No soul to steal," lyrics from the group's vengeful single "Ramirez."

Other lyrics from the song include "I want to hear your heart stop," "I have a perfectly good idea of how the (expletive) you're going to die," and "I am the one who will bring hell upon you all."

The lead singer of The Acacia Strain, Vincent Bennett, tweeted Sunday about the incident.

The Massachusetts-based band played in Detroit Saturday night and was in Lakewood, Ohio, on Friday night. Bennett also tweeted that