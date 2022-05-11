Pima County deputies looking for 'Tinder Swindler' who robbed woman at gunpoint

After meeting up, deputies say David took a gun belonging to the woman, pointed it at her and then fled with her weapon.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities in Pima County are looking for a local “Tinder Swindler” who allegedly robbed a woman he met online at gunpoint.

A man only identified as David matched with the victim on a dating website who invited him to her home on the east side of Tucson in April.

David is described as a 6-foot-3 white man with a thin build, blonde hair, blue eyes and a missing front tooth.

He has multiple tattoos, including the words “God’s Gift” across his chest and collar bone area.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may know where David is to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip on 88CRIME.org

You may receive a reward.

Suspect photo:

