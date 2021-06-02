Tucson sexual assault suspect arrested in Mexico

Justin Way, 39, was arrested in Mexico by U.S. Marshals and deported back to the United States on Tuesday, officials said.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man accused of sexual assault of a minor was arrested in Mexico and deported back to Tucson on Wednesday after U.S. Marshals found where he was residing.

Justin Way, 39, was wanted by the Tucson Police Department for four counts of sexual conduct with a minor, officials said.

Way allegedly forced a 13-year-old victim into a sexual relationship for a year. Officials said that he threatened to physically harm the victim if they disclosed the relationship to anyone.

On Feb. 14, Tucson police acquired an arrest warrant for Way and were informed by a source that he had fled to Mexico, officials said.

Tucson police began working with the U.S. Marshals Service Arizona WANTED Task Force's Mexico Investigation Liaison to find Way's whereabouts, officials said.

Deputies and Mexico law enforcement narrowed his location to Puerto Penasco and on Monday Way was apprehended, officials said.

On Tuesday, Way was deported back to the United States and turned over to the Tucson Police Department.

"I am very pleased to learn that the US Marshals were able to assist us in catching this dangerous felon," said Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus.

Way has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Facility and is awaiting court.

“I would like to thank our law enforcement partners in the Republic of Mexico for working closely with us in the arrest and immediate deportation of this sexual predator,” said U.S. Marshal David Gonzales.

