Tucson police search for driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash

Police say the injured pickup truck driver, identified as 36-year-old Pedro Roland Lozano, died at a Tucson hospital Saturday.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police in Tucson are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash last month.

They say officers were dispatched to the scene of a high-speed vehicle collision on Jan. 14. A pickup truck driver had life-threatening injuries but the driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved fled the scene on foot after the crash.

Police say the injured pickup truck driver, identified as 36-year-old Pedro Roland Lozano, died at a Tucson hospital Saturday. Detectives are following up on leads to identify the driver and passenger from the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

12 News on YouTube